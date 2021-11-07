DMK government should have taken preventive steps, AIADMK says

CHENNAI:

In a joint statement, O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the government must ensure that the steps initiated by the previous AIADMK government during such rains are implemented

The AIADMK on November 7 said if the DMK government had taken preventive steps ahead of the monsoon, Chennai and its surrounding regions would not be seeing such damage from the rains from November 6 night.

In a joint statement, AIADMK co-ordinator O. Panneerselvam and Co-Co-ordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the current ruling dispensation must ensure that the steps initiated by the previous AIADMK government during such rains are implemented so that the people are protected.

The Tamil Nadu government should have taken necessary steps at least after looking at the damage from the rains in neighbouring States, they said.

“Departments of the Central government have been providing adequate warning at the right time during monsoon and have been urging the State governments to take necessary steps. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister [M.K. Stalin] too has been holding review meetings. But looking at the current state of Chennai and the other regions, it begs the question whether the announcements of the review meetings remain just on paper. If this is the situation after one-two days of rain, people are worried about the situation in the coming days,” they said.

The former Chief Ministers said the State government machinery must understand the seriousness of the situation and work completely towards mitigating the problems.

They said people living on the banks of the Cooum, Buckingham Canal, low lying areas must be moved to safe locations immediately and food, medical aid must be given to them. They also said the government must remove the stagnant water from various subways using high power motors, prune trees, ensure electricity poles and cables do not fall.

Further the two leaders said food was being provided to people at the Amma Unavagams but now the salaries of those working there had been halved and asked for restoration of their pay.