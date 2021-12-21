DMK Government runs on kindness, compassion: Stalin

The DMK is running a government based on kindness, love and compassion, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Monday.

Mr. Stalin said all religions preached kindness, and kindness does not distinguish between religion, caste, creed or colour. Christianity too preaches kindness. “We support that. We don’t criticise that. Everyone who accepts the concept of kindness must be embraced. Anyone who tries to create a divide must be shunned,” he said at the Christmas celebrations organised by the Christuva Nallenna Iyakkam in Chennai.

The Chief Minister said the DMK always stood by Christians and other minorities, and cited the State Minorities Commission was reconstituted and performing well under the Congress leader Peter Alphonse.

The Minorities Department and the State Minorities Commission were working on various schemes for the minorities in the State. “We are also fixing many of the setbacks caused by the previous [AIADMK] Government in the last 10 years,” he said. During the event, various welfare aids were distributed to people.