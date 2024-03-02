GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK functionary murder: five persons surrender in court

March 02, 2024 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons allegedly involved in the murder of a DMK functionary in Vandalur on Thursday night surrendered at a court in Erode district on Friday morning.

On Thursday night, V.S. Aramudhan, who was the Deputy Chairman of Kattankulathur Panchayat Union, was hacked to death by a gang when he went to inspect an under-construction bus stand in Vandalur. The gang had also hurled petrol bombs at his car.

Otteri Police had registered a case and launched an investigation.

Police sources identified the suspects as Muneeswaran, 22, of Vandalur, Sathyaseelan, 20, of Mannivakkam, Sampath Kumar, 20, Manikandan, 23, of Avinasi, and a 17-year-old boy from Dindigul. They surrendered at a court in Sathyamangalam in Erode district. Police said they would be taken into custody and interrogated to find out the motive.

