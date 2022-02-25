DMK functionary hacked to death

A DMK functionary was hacked to death by a gang in Konerikuppam near Kancheepuram on Friday morning.

The victim, Sekar, 50, was with the Puratchi Bharatham earlier and joined the DMK recently. He was holding the post of a district representative of DMK unit in Kancheepuram. His wife Shylaja is a panchayat president.

The police said Sekar was returning on his bike from Vippedu village after attending the funeral. A three member-gang hiding behind a wall near his residence waylaid and indiscriminately attacked him with long knives. The gang fled the spot, leaving Sekar in a pool of blood.

He was rushed in an ambulance to a private hospital but died on the way. Senior police officers inspected the spot and conducted an investigation. The police suspect professional as well as political rivalry to be the motive for the murder.