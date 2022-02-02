DMK functionary hacked to death

CHENNAI

02 February 2022 01:15 IST

A DMK functionary was hacked to death by a gang of four men on Tuesday night.

Police sources said the victim was identified as Selvam, 188 ward secretary of the DMK unit. He was likely to be fielded as a contestant in the local body election, sources added.

While he was going on Rajaji Road, the four men waylaid him and hacked him to death. The gang escaped from the spot.

On information, police personnel from Madipakkam reached the spot and sent the body to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem.

Police began investigation into the murder and the motive behind it was not known immediately.