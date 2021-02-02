DMK functionary hacked to death in Chennai

A 52-year-old DMK functionary was hacked to death by a gang in Pallavaram on Monday night. Sankar Nagar police arrested three accused in connection with the murder.
The deceased has been identified as M. Ganesh, a resident of Eswari Nagar, and a block secretary of the DMK’s local unit. Police said he was at loggerheads with a group that was grabbing a plot of government poramboke land in Nagalkeni.
On Monday, the group of people led by Anbalagan, 32 uprooted stone pillars and came to take possession of the said land. Ganesh reached the place and opposed them from proceeding further, said police. While he was sitting at a tea shop on Eswari Nagar Main Road on Monday evening, a gang came to the spot and attacked him with knives. He died on the spot.
Top police officers reached the spot and held enquiries. A special team of police personnel investigated and arrested three accused Maina alias Anbalagan, 32, Sugumaran, 29 and Veenus alias Balachandran, 30. Further investigations are on.
