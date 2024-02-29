DMK functionary hacked to death by gang near Vandalur

February 29, 2024 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

A DMK functionary was hacked to death by a gang near Vandalur on Thursday night. The gang allegedly hurled petrol bombs at his car before hacking him.

The deceased was identified as V.S. Aramudhan, deputy chairman of the Kattankulathur Panchayat Union and union secretary of the DMK’s Kattankulathur Union (North) unit.

Police sources said that the victim was on his way to inspect an under-construction bus shelter on the Vandalur-Walajabad Road that was scheduled to be inaugurated on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s birthday on Friday. When he neared a bridge in Vandalur, a gang of five men on bikes waylaid him and hurled petrol bombs at his vehicle. When he tried to escape, they chased him down and slashed his arms and legs with knives before fleeing the spot.

Passersby altered the police. The victim was rushed to the Government Chromepet Hospital, where he was declared dead. DMK men gathered at the crime scene, where tension prevailed for a while. The police enhanced security in adjoining areas.

Tambaram City Police Commissioner A. Amalraj said, “We have launched an investigation and formed special teams to trace the suspects.”

Initial reports suggested that the deceased, who was into real estate, had a business rivalry with some people in the area.

