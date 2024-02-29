ADVERTISEMENT

DMK functionary hacked to death by gang near Vandalur

February 29, 2024 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The victim was on his way to inspect an under-construction bus shelter when the incident occurred

The Hindu Bureau

V.S. Aramudhan

A DMK functionary was hacked to death by a gang near Vandalur on Thursday night. The gang allegedly hurled petrol bombs at his car before hacking him.

The deceased was identified as V.S. Aramudhan, deputy chairman of the Kattankulathur Panchayat Union and union secretary of the DMK’s Kattankulathur Union (North) unit.

Police sources said that the victim was on his way to inspect an under-construction bus shelter on the Vandalur-Walajabad Road that was scheduled to be inaugurated on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s birthday on Friday. When he neared a bridge in Vandalur, a gang of five men on bikes waylaid him and hurled petrol bombs at his vehicle. When he tried to escape, they chased him down and slashed his arms and legs with knives before fleeing the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Passersby altered the police. The victim was rushed to the Government Chromepet Hospital, where he was declared dead. DMK men gathered at the crime scene, where tension prevailed for a while. The police enhanced security in adjoining areas.

Tambaram City Police Commissioner A. Amalraj said, “We have launched an investigation and formed special teams to trace the suspects.”

Initial reports suggested that the deceased, who was into real estate, had a business rivalry with some people in the area.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US