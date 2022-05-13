DMK functionary hacked to death, body found in gunny bag

The victim was a moneylender; police have launched a search for three suspects

A 65-year-old DMK functionary was hacked to death and his body was found packed in a gunny bag at a house in Royapuram four days later.

The victim was identified as S. Chakrapani from Manali, who was also a moneylender. On Friday evening, the residents of Grace Garden Third Street in Royapuram complained of a foul smell from a house and informed the police.

The house belonged to M. Wasim Batcha, 35, and his wife A. Thameem. The police broke open the door and found the body in a gunny bag in a room.

The police said preliminary inquiry revealed that the couple used to borrow money from Chakrapani when they lived in Manali. Chakrapani had an illicit relationship with Thameem and continued it even after the couple moved to Royapuram. On Tuesday, Thameen invited Chakrapani home as instructed by her husband. The couple then allegedly murdered him in the presence of Batcha's friend K. Dilli Babu, 29.

The police sent the body to the Government Stanley Hospital for post- mortem and have launched a search for Wasim Batcha, Thameem and Dilli Babu.