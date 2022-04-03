DMK functionary found murdered near Broadway bus terminus
A 58-year-old man, selling fruit juices near the Broadway bus terminus, was found murdered on Sunday. He was identified as Soundararajan, a DMK functionary. The Esplanade police have registered a case.
A police officer of the Esplanade station said Soundararajan had recently switched his loyalty from the AIADMK to the DMK, and there was a quarrel between him and a group over the installation of a water distribution stall near the bus terminus.
The Esplanade police sent the body to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem. A special team has been formed to arrest those who were involved in the murder, the police officer said.
