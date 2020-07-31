Chennai

DMK functionary booked for spreading rumours

He submitted a petition that Periyar statue in the bus stand was damaged by some miscreants

The police have registered a case against a DMK town secretary reportedly for spreading rumours about Periyar statue being damaged in Minjur.

According to police, Mohanraj, the DMK Minjur town secretary, submitted a petition alleging that the Periyar statue in the bus stand was damaged by some miscreants "Subsequently he also circulated messages about the same," said a police officer.

However, police claim that the statue was damaged due to the rains. “Ever since the former Chief MInister M.G. Ramachandran's statue was desecrated in Puducherry, we have provided security for all the statues in the district. Hence there is no chance of anyone damaging it," the police officer said. Therefore, Mr. Mohanraj has been booked for spreading rumours, he added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2020 2:47:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/dmk-functionary-booked-for-spreading-rumours/article32238828.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY