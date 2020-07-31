DMK functionary booked for spreading rumours

The police have registered a case against a DMK town secretary reportedly for spreading rumours about Periyar statue being damaged in Minjur.

According to police, Mohanraj, the DMK Minjur town secretary, submitted a petition alleging that the Periyar statue in the bus stand was damaged by some miscreants "Subsequently he also circulated messages about the same," said a police officer.

However, police claim that the statue was damaged due to the rains. “Ever since the former Chief MInister M.G. Ramachandran's statue was desecrated in Puducherry, we have provided security for all the statues in the district. Hence there is no chance of anyone damaging it," the police officer said. Therefore, Mr. Mohanraj has been booked for spreading rumours, he added.