DMK functionary attacked in city

CHENNAI

14 October 2020 01:41 IST

Police suspect involvement of his stenographer’s husband

DMK functionary K. Dhanasekaran and his stenographer were attacked with sharp weapons in broad daylight at K.K. Nagar on Tuesday.

The police said the attack took place around 3 p.m.

The victims, Mr. Dhanasekaran and Ms. Amudhavalli, sustained injuries to the head and shoulder. The police suspect the involvement of Ms. Amudhavalli’s husband and his aide in the crime.

Advertising

Advertising

“Ms. Amudhavalli and her husband Ponnuvel had got embroiled in a quarrel and had not been on good terms over the past many months. The quarrel seems to have aggravated, and on Tuesday, he [Mr. Ponnuvel] came to Mr. Dhanasekaran's office along with his accomplice to attack Ms. Amudhavalli,” according to a senior police officer.

He started arguing with Ms. Amudhavalli, and all of a sudden, took out a sharp weapon and started attacking her.

Mr. Dhanasekaran, who tried to save Ms. Amudhavalli, also sustained injuries. Mr. Ponnuvel then fled with his accomplice.

Senior police officers visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. A case has been registered. “Mr. Dhanasekaran and Ms. Amudhavalli are in hospital and out of danger.

“We will nab the suspects soon,” a police officer said.