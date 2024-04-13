GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

DMK files complaints with ECI alleging model code violation by BJP

April 13, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has submitted two complaints to the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu and Election Commission of India against Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging electoral malpractice and violation of model code of conduct.

In his complaint to CEO Satyabrata Sahoo, DMK’s organisation secretary, R.S.Bharathi said BJP’s campaign poster was published in a leading English daily newspaper without precertification details in the advertisement as mandated by ECI. He also charged that the poster did not have specific data or survey on claims that one crore students have been trained.

He sought CEO to initiate proceedings against BJP for violating model code of conduct and publishing unverified information and to issue necessary instructions to media outlets, prohibiting BJP from publishing political advertisements.

In another complaint to ECI, Mr.Bharathi alleged that booth level officers in Maduravoyal falling under Sriperumbudur constituency sent whatsapp messages enabling to download voters booth slips with slogans, BJP symbol and photos of leaders.

He sought appropriate action against booth level officers who sent such messages and issue directions to BJP to desist from issuing booth slips. Moreover, other officials involved in election work must be sensitised to refrain from such corrupt practices.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.