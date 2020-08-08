‘DMK fighting two enemies, but will win’

CHENNAI

08 August 2020 00:26 IST

Stalin confident of victory in 2021

DMK president M.K. Stalin said on Friday that his party was fighting two enemies — one at the Centre and another in the State — at the same time. Yet, it would emerge victorious at the 2021 hustings to return to power for a sixth time.

Paying tribute to his father, former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, on his second death anniversary, Mr. Stalin said: “We might be out of power at the moment. But our ideology is strong, our party is strong. In the last two years, we have had many victories in the Assembly, Parliament and local bodies’ elections. Our party’s voice is the first voice that speaks for the rights of our people, for our language.”

False propaganda

He claimed a lot of false propaganda and controversies were being spread about the DMK.

“We are stepping on and crossing fire for the country,” he said.

Mr. Stalin and senior leaders of the DMK paid respects to the former Chief Minister at his memorial on the Marina Beach in the morning.

Mr. Stalin also unveiled a statue of Karunanidhi at his native village Tirukuvalai via video conferencing.