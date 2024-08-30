DMK Environment Wing proposes ‘Period Rooms’ in public places

The DMK Environment Wing has requested the Chief Minister to set up special rooms — ‘Period Rooms’ or ‘Pink Rooms’, in public places for women during menstruation, similar to dedicated facilities for lactating women and persons with disabilities, its president Poongothai Aladi Aruna said.

These dedicated rooms could be established in all public places, including schools, colleges, railway stations, airports, bus terminals and offices and should be stocked with reusable sanitary napkins or single use biodegradable napkins and have water facility and waste bins, she said, adding that the members of the environment wing would meet the CM to put forward this request after his return from the United States.

On Friday, the party’s environment wing, to mark the birth centenary of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, organised an awareness programme for adolescent girls and launched an initiative to distribute kits containing reusable sanitary napkins at a private school in Royapuram. Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj handed over the kits to the students on the occasion.

The wing plans to take this initiative to the rest of the State, Dr. Poongothai said. She also requested the Minister to install incinerators for sanitary napkins in Adi Dravidar Welfare schools. The reusable napkins, she said, can be utilised for three to five years. Ten reusable napkins cost ₹2,000 and the kit that includes soaps and a few other items would cost around ₹2,300 to ₹2,400 for three years. The regular disposable napkins cost ₹3,600 a year, she said.

Ms. Kayalvizhi outlined the various schemes brought in by the DMK government for the welfare of women over the years. She said the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department granted overseas scholarship of up to ₹36 lakh for students who want to pursue higher education abroad, and wanted more students to utilise the scheme.

Member of Parliament Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, Members of Legislative Assembly R. Murthy and R. D. Sekar, deputy secretaries of the DMK environment wing Safi M. Sulaiman and Sai Jayakanth R. S. Bharathi were present among others.

