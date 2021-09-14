DMK enacting drama on NEET, says Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Monday alleged that the DMK was fooling the people on the issue of NEET. According to him, NEET was to protect social justice, provide opportunities to poor students and to prevent selling of medical seats by colleges.

He said in 2019, in Tamil Nadu, 136 Forward Community students, 1,594 Backward Class students, 720 Most Backward Class students and 600 SC/ST students had been allotted seats out of the total State government seats of 3,050. “Can you remove NEET that provides this sort of social justice,” he asked.

Mr. Annamalai said there was a false propaganda being spread that NEET was against students in Tamil Nadu even as Congress and Left-ruled States were implementing NEET.

“NEET provides opportunities to students without any rich-poor divide. It has changed the scenario where students were able to buy medical college admissions. It has brought in a system where students who get good marks alone are able to get medical admission,” he said.

He further said NEET was brought in by the Congress-DMK alliance and the law was enacted when a DMK MP was Union Minister of State for Health. “The DMK is enacting a drama now opposing a law which they themselves brought in,” Mr. Annamalai said.