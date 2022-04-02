He and his friends allegedly abused a police patrol team

G. Jegadeesan, husband of DMK councillor Niranjana (Ward 51), and five others have been booked for allegedly intimidating police personnel on duty in Washermenpet station limits.

Jegadeesan and his supporters reportedly were standing on J.P. Koil Street on Wednesday night. A police patrol team stopped near them and enquired with them why they had gathered. Jagadeesan abused the police and claimed that he was the councillor.

The clip went viral. Subsequently, the police personnel lodged a complaint in Washermenpet station. On their complaint, the police registered a case against Jegadeesan and five others for unlawful assembly, uttering obscene words, criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty and criminal intimidation.

The case has been taken up for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the DMK suspended Jagadeesan from the primary membership of the party.