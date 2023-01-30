HamberMenu
DMK Councillor faints towards end of Chennai Corporation Council meeting

January 30, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Towards the end of the council meeting on Monday, DMK councillor of ward 14 C. Banumathi Chanthru fainted while another councillor was speaking. Many, including a nurse, rushed to revive her, but she did not regain consciousness. She was taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital soon after and has since recovered. According to a Corporation official, low blood pressure triggered her condition.

The Council meeting lasted till 2 p.m. as some councillors’ speeches exceeded 10 minutes despite the Mayor bringing the time to their notice.

