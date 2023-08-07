DMK councillor dies of cardiac arrest during silent procession in memory of Karunanidhi

August 07, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation councillor from Ward 146, Ku. Shanmugham (DMK), 68, died of cardiac arrest on Monday while participating in the silent procession taken out by the DMK in memory of the former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi from his statue on Anna Salai to his memorial on the Marina beach.

Mr. Shanmugham is survived by his wife, son and a daughter.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Ministers, MLAs and DMK leaders participated in the march. Mr. Stalin condoled the death of Mr. Shanmugham and said the DMK councillor had made significant contributions in his ward’s development in Maduravoyal area in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shanmugham reportedly collapsed on Wallajah Road and was taken to the government hospital where he was declared brought dead. The councillor, who was on the Health Committee of the Corporation, had reportedly participated in the marathon event on Sunday.

With this, three councillors have died in the last 10 months in Chennai.

In November 2022, Nanjil Easwara Prasad, a Congress councillor from Ward 165 died of illness. In February, Sheeba Vasu of the DMK died of illness. The bypoll for the wards are expected to be held soon, the officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT