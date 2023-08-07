HamberMenu
DMK councillor dies of cardiac arrest during silent procession in memory of Karunanidhi

With three councillors dead in 10 months, the strength of the Greater Chennai Corporation Council has reduced from 200 to 197

August 07, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation councillor from Ward 146, Ku. Shanmugham (DMK), 68, died of cardiac arrest on Monday while participating in the silent procession taken out by the DMK in memory of the former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi from his statue on Anna Salai to his memorial on the Marina beach.

Mr. Shanmugham is survived by his wife, son and a daughter.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Ministers, MLAs and DMK leaders participated in the march. Mr. Stalin condoled the death of Mr. Shanmugham and said the DMK councillor had made significant contributions in his ward’s development in Maduravoyal area in the city.

Mr. Shanmugham reportedly collapsed on Wallajah Road and was taken to the government hospital where he was declared brought dead. The councillor, who was on the Health Committee of the Corporation, had reportedly participated in the marathon event on Sunday. 

With this, three councillors have died in the last 10 months in Chennai.

In November 2022, Nanjil Easwara Prasad, a Congress councillor from Ward 165 died of illness. In February, Sheeba Vasu of the DMK died of illness. The bypoll for the wards are expected to be held soon, the officials said.

