DMK chief urges CM to provide aid to farmers

Take steps to help flood-affected: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami should take necessary steps to ensure that those affected by the floods in Chennai and its outskirts are provided immediate relief by pumping out water from such areas, DMK president M.K. Stalin said on Friday.

Mr. Stalin also urged the Chief Minister to provide compensation to farmers who have lost their crops. He insisted that the State government provide compensation to families of the three persons who lost their lives during the cyclone.

‘Water yet to recede’

Mr. Stalin said while water was yet to recede, the Chief Minister and the Ministers were giving interviews, claiming that their preparedness had been effective. “This is their achievement during Cyclone Nivar,” he said.

In a separate statement, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko said since farmers were unable to take crop insurance due to COVID-19, the government should provide compensation.