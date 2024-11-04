DMK cadre ready to sacrifice everything for CM: Sekarbabu

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and CMDA and DMK leader P. K. Sekarbabu on Sunday said that party cadre will ensure the re-election of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in 2026 too.

Addressing cadre at a party meeting at Seven Wells, he said that cadre were ready to sacrifice everything to make him the Chief Minister again. “We will take the welfare schemes that have been introduced by Mr. Stalin to the people. He has brought about changes in many areas, including economy and education,” he added.

