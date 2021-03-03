Chennai

DMK cadre booked for poll code violation

The Peravallur police booked a DMK cadre for violating the code of conduct by erecting poles with the party’s flag on Monday night.

Police said the cadre erected the flag poles on Sundararaj Perumal Koil street for a public meeting as part of party leader M.K. Stalin’s birthday celebrations.

Case registered

A case was registered under the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, based on the information provided by a flying squad led by Assistant Executive Engineer Madhava Sankar

