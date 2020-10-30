DMK bifurcates Dharmapuri district unit

District unit of the party bifurcated into Dharmapuri (East) and Dharmapuri (West) to facilitate better administration

The DMK on Thursday bifurcated the Dharmapuri district unit of the party into Dharmapuri (East) and Dharmapuri (West) to facilitate better administration.

A press release from general secretary Duraimurugan said party MLA P. Subramani would be in-charge-of Dharmapuri (East) district unit. The district will cover Dharmapuri, Pappireddipatti and Harur (SC) Assembly constituencies.

Another MLA P.N.P. Inbasekaran is in-charge-of Dharmapuri (West) district unit, which will cover Palacode and Pennagaram Assembly constituencies.