DMK announces women mayoral candidates for Tambaram, Kancheepuram Corporations

March 03, 2022 15:21 IST

The party has chosen K. Vasanthakumari and Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj

The DMK has announced K. Vasanthakumari as the mayoral candidate for the newly formed Tambaram Corporation. Ms. Vasanthakumari, who won from Ward 32, is an engineering graduate with specialisation in chemical engineering. The election for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held on Friday. The party has also announced K. Kamaraj, who won from Ward 30, for the Deputy Mayor post.

The election of DMK candidates for both the posts is a foregone conclusion owing to the thumping majority the party secured in the 70-ward Corporation.

The DMK, with its alliance partners, has a total of 54 seats. Of them, the DMK alone won 50 seats. The Congress won 2 seats while the MDMK and the CPI(M) bagged 1 each.

Similarly, the DMK which has a majority in the Kancheepuram Corporation, has announced M. Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj for the Mayor post. She won from Ward 9. The party has allotted the Deputy Mayor post to the Congress which has announced R. Kumaragurunathan (Ward 22) as the Deputy Mayor candidate.

Ms. Mahalakshmi, who has a Masters in Business Administration, had quit a well-paid job in an IT company to contest the election.

In the Kancheepuram Corporation, the DMK secured a majority of 32 seats out of 51 wards. However, election for Ward 36 has been postponed due to the death of AIADMK candidate.