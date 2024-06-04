DMK and its allies score a resounding victory in three constituencies around Chennai

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies have scored a resounding victory in the three Lok Sabha constituencies of Kancheepuram, Sriperumbudur and Tiruvallur.

In Tiruvallur reserved Parliamentary constituency, Congress candidate and former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil won with a huge margin of nearly 5,72,155 votes against BJP’s Pon V. Balaganapathy. It was the highest victory margin in the State. Of the total number of valid votes (14,17,812), Mr. Senthil had secured 7,96,956 votes. Mr. Balaganapathy and DMDK’s K. Nallathambi got 2,24,801 votes and 2,23,904 votes respectively, as per the result announced by Tiruvallur returning officer.

In Sriperumbudur, the DMK’s T.R.Baalu is most likely to retain his seat and was leading by a margin of nearly 4.65 lakh votes. He secured nearly 7,26,544 votes against its AIADMK rival G.Premkumar who got 2,60,954 votes after the round 29 of counting till 8 p.m. It may be recalled that Mr.Baalu defeated A. Vaithilingam of PMK by 5.33 lakh votes in 2019 Parliamentary election.

While counting began on time in Kancheepuram constituency, it was delayed at Sriperumbudur constituency, which falls under Chengalpattu Collectorate, due to some technical snag in Ambattur constituency. Both the Collectorates had made adequate security arrangements.

In Kancheepuram constituency, the incumbent DMK MP G. Selvam has emerged victorious for the second consecutive time. He received certificate of election from the Kancheepuram returning officer on Tuesday. Mr. Selvam sealed his victory with 5,86,044 votes against AIADMK candidate E. Rajasekhar who got 3,64,571 votes, according to the results announced by returning officer and Kancheepuram Collector Kalaiselvi Mohan. He defeated AIADMK’s K. Maragatham during the 2019 parliamentary election in Kancheepuram constituency.