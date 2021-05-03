DMK alliance looking to win big in nearby districts

CHENNAI

03 May 2021 02:22 IST

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam alliance is expected to win 20 of the 21 Assembly constituencies in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts, as on late Sunday.

Only in Madurantakam, K. Maragatham of the AIADMK was leading over MDMK’s C.S. Sathya, contesting on the DMK symbol. As of 10 p.m. on Sunday, seven DMK and alliance candidates were declared winners in these three districts. The DMK alliance had won in Tiruvallur, Poonamallee (reserved), Tiruttani, Avadi, Alandur, Kancheepuram and Sriperumbudur (R) constituencies and was leading in others.

Sitting DMK MLA A. Krishnaswamy won for the second time at Poonamallee (reserved) constituency by a whopping margin of 92,954 votes. While he got 1,48,383 votes, PMK’s S.X. Rajamannar secured 55,429 votes. Similarly, in Tiruvallur constituency, V.G. Rajendran of the DMK was declared the winner by a margin of 22,701 votes against AIADMK’s B.V. Ramana, a former minister. Mr. Rajendran, who secured a total of 1,07,709 votes, would be the MLA for a second consecutive term.

Former Avadi municipal chairman S.M. Nasar of the DMK defeated AIADMK Minister ‘Mafoi’ K. Pandiarajan by a margin of 54,695 votes. He secured a total votes of 1,49,065 and was presented with the winning certificate. Mr. Pandiarajan came second with 94,370 votes.

S. Chandran, the DMK candidate, received his certificate for winning in Tiruttani constituency. He secured 1,16,532 votes against AIADMK’s G. Hari, who got 88,668 votes.

Candidates of seven other constituencies in Tiruvallur district, including Ambattur, Maduravoyal and Madhavaram, were leading with a high margin. DMK’s K. Ganapathy was leading with 1,20,182 votes at the end of round 31 at Maduravoyal constituency. Minister P. Benjamin trailed with 88,841 votes and MNM’s candidate Padma Priya secured 33,060 votes.

Similarly, DMK’s sitting MLA S. Sudarsanam and DMK’s T.J. Govindarajan were also marching towards victory in Madhavaram and Gummidip-oondi. In Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts also, the DMK alliance was winning big.

While incumbent DMK MLAs, T.M. Anbarasan of Alandur and C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan of Kancheepuram, had regained their seats without breaking a sweat, S.R. Raja of Tambaram and E. Karunanidhi of Pallavaram were leading. In Kancheepuram district, the DMK alliance won in Alandur, Kancheepuram and Sriperumbudur.

From the time counting started, sitting DMK candidates Mr. Ezhilarasan and Mr. Anbarasan started leading. In the Uthiramerur and Sriperumbudur constituencies, the opposite candidates were initially leading for a few rounds after which the tables turned.

In Sriperumbudur (Reserved) constituency K. Selvaperunthagai of the Congress, who was pitted against sitting AIADMK candidate K. Palani, was trailing till round 10 after which he took the lead and won. In Chengalpattu district, where seven constituencies were at stake, the DMK alliance was leading in six seats with AIADMK candidate Maragatham Kumaravel was leading in one. Counting was delayed at the centre for the district due to faulty electronic voting machines (EVMs), officials said.

The process was initially slow for Maduravoyal, Tiruvottiyur and Madhavaram due to faulty EVMs. Officials had to halt counting for a while for Tiruvottiyur constituency due to eight faulty EVMs.

Like many other counting centres, the one in Tiruvallur district was crowded as there was an absence of physical distancing inside the halls during the morning hours. However, it was regulated by afternoon and the crowds thinned.