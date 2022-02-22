DMK alliance leads in Avadi municipal corporation

As of 1 p.m. they secured 11 wards and the AIADMK 2

DMK alliance has claimed more wards in the local body elections for Avadi municipal corporation.

Among the 48 wards, results were announced for 14 wards till 1 p.m. DMK and its allied parties emerged winners in 11 wards and AIADMK won in two wards. An independent candidate P. Arumugam won in ward 3.

S.N. Asim Raja of DMK was declared winner in ward 4. He is the son of Minister for Milk and Dairy Development S.M. Nasar. In ward 10, CPI(M) candidate A. John emerged as winner. MDMK and Congress won in one ward each.

Nearly 45.98% votes were polled in the elections at the Avadi Corporation.