DMK, AIADMK trade charges over 7.5% reservation, NEET 

AIADMK claims credit for implementing quota

The DMK and the AIADMK engaged in a heated argument in the Assembly on Friday over the implementation of the 7.5% horizontal reservation for NEET-qualified students of government schools in the admission to undergraduate medical courses and NEET.

Former Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, participating in the debate on the demand for grants for the Health Department, said that after implementing the reservation, the number of students from government schools who secured admission to MBBS increased from the single digit to 544.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian recalled that the Bill on the quota was pending with the Governor for 45 days after which the DMK, led by [the then party president and now Chief Minister] M.K. Stalin, staged a protest at Raj Bhavan. “The Governor gave the assent to the Bill after three days,” he said.

This caused an uproar among the Opposition. Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami said, “The internal reservation of 7.5% was brought in for the welfare of rural students. After [the assent for] the Bill was delayed, we implemented the Act by using the executive power under Article 162. It was not because of the [DMK’s] protest.”

After Mr. Subramanian said the reservation was required as it was the AIADMK that allowed NEET to be implemented in the State, the debate turned into a blame-game between the two parties over the implementation of NEET. Members of the Opposition argued that NEET was introduced during the UPA government at the Centre, of which the DMK was a part.

Noting that the NEET exemption Bill was pending with the Governor, N. Ezhilan (Thousand Lights) questioned why the AIADMK was not staging a protest [against the delay in assent].