DMDK release list of 100 candidates for Chennai Corporation election

01 February 2022 10:44 IST

Vijayakant had said the party would contest the polls alone

DMDK founder Vijayakant released a list of 100 candidates for Greater Chennai Corporation elections scheduled to be held on February 19. He had said the party would contest the urban local bodies elections alone.

The party did not have an alliance with the two main Dravidian parties for the Assembly election in 2021.

It fought the election in alliance with TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.

