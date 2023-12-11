ADVERTISEMENT

DMDK leader Vijayakant discharged from hospital

December 11, 2023 10:43 am | Updated 10:43 am IST - CHENNAI

A bulletin from MIOT Hospitals, Chennai, said Mr. Vijayakant has made a full recovery; he was hospitalised on November 18 for treatment of a febrile illness

The Hindu Bureau

DMDK leader Vijyakant. File photograph

DMDK leader Vijayakant was discharged from MIOT Hospitals in Chennai, on Monday, December 11, 2023. According to a medical bulletin issued by the hospital, he was discharged after making a full recovery following treatment.

Mr. Vijayakant was admitted to the hospital on November 18 for treatment of a febrile illness.

On November 29, the hospital had released a bulletin stating that after some improvement, Mr. Vijayakant’s health condition had mildly deteriorated, and he required a small amount of pulmonary support. However, the hospital had said that doctors were confident he would make a full recovery.

