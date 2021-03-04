DMDK leader lashes out at AIADMK

L.K. Sudhish, DMDK deputy general secretary and brother-in-law of party founder Vijayakant, on Wednesday said there would have been no trace left of the AIADMK had it not entered into an alliance with the DMDK in the 2011 election.
His statement comes in the wake of the DMDK reportedly failing to reach a seat-sharing pact with the AIADMK and consequent indications that the party may go it alone in the upcoming poll.
“We forged an alliance with the AIADMK after our cadre and office-bearers requested us to do so. We also won [seats] and became an Opposition party. Today, we are not pleading with the AIADMK. They and many other parties are keen on an alliance with us. This is due to the respect for our party and its founder Vijayakant,” he said.
Mr. Sudhish said the alliance would be decided by Mr. Vijayakant in the next few days.
“The DMDK should win eight seats to get party recognition and the Murasu symbol. So, the party cadre should work hard,” he added.
