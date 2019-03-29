DMDK functionary hacked to death

A functionary of Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam (DMDK) Pandian, 45, was hacked to death by a gang of six persons in full public glare on Thursday, in Padi. This is the second murder committed in public in two days. Pandian lived on Mullai Street in Kumaran Nagar, Padi.

He was the deputy president of engineers’ wing of the DMDK and had contested unsuccessfully in Villavakam and T.Nagar Assembly constituencies. He was involved in construction and real-estate business.

Pandian was returning home on his bike after dropping his son at school in Anna Nagar.

While he was nearing a Tasmac outlet in Kumaran Nagar around 9 a.m, six unidentified persons who followed him on two bikes attacked him with long knives and cricket bats. He collapsed in a pool of blood and died on the spot.

Police said Pandian had a dispute with a few persons over disposing an apartment in his area.

Commission for sale

He owed them the commission for the sale of the property.

His family members told the police that Pandian had a heated argument over phone on Wednesday night with an someone.

A special team of police personnel led by assistant commissioner of police, Ambattur, intensified investigation. The mobile phone records and CCTV footages were scrutinised.

A senior police officer said, “We have identified the suspects, who seem to be related to him. We will soon nab them.”