DMDK founder Vijayakant responding well to treatment: Hospital

November 24, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder Vijayakant, who was admitted to MIOT Hospitals on November 18, is likely to be discharged after a few days of observation. In a bulletin issued on Thursday, the hospital said he was responding well to treatment for his febrile illness.

He is currently stable and performing all bodily functions independently. It is likely that after a few days of observation, he will be ready to go home and carry on with his usual activities, the hospital added.

