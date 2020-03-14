Chennai

DKM College celebrates 45th convocation

DKM College celebrated its 45th convocation day on Saturday, in which 1,075 under-graduates, 225 post-graduates and 33 M.Phil scholars received their certificates.

Meritorious students received a total cash prize of ₹3,92,000 during the event.

R.Srinivasan, member-secretary, Tamilnadu State Council for Science and Technbology, Chennai, distributed the certificates and prize money. He encouraged students to stay in touch with latest developments in their fields of study.

College president T. Sivakumar, secretary D. Maninathan and principal P.N. Sudha participated.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 14, 2020 11:22:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/dkm-college-celebrates-45th-convocation/article31070759.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY