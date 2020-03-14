DKM College celebrates 45th convocation

DKM College celebrated its 45th convocation day on Saturday, in which 1,075 under-graduates, 225 post-graduates and 33 M.Phil scholars received their certificates.
Meritorious students received a total cash prize of ₹3,92,000 during the event.
R.Srinivasan, member-secretary, Tamilnadu State Council for Science and Technbology, Chennai, distributed the certificates and prize money. He encouraged students to stay in touch with latest developments in their fields of study.
College president T. Sivakumar, secretary D. Maninathan and principal P.N. Sudha participated.
