DK leader Veeramani condemns attack on vocalist T.M. Krishna

Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) leader K. Veeramani on Friday issued a statement condemning the attack on singer T.M. Krishna, the Sangita Kalanidhi designate for 2024. He also went on to congratulate the Madras Music Academy for their choice of awardee and for sticking to their stand to award him despite much opposition.

In their objection to Mr. Krishna, the Carnatic vocalist duo Ranjani and Gayathri mentioned that Periyar promoted genocide. While they may have disagreed with the choice for the award, there was no need to drag Periyar’s name into the controversy, Mr. Veeramani said in the statement.

He said in the statement: “Periyar was a humanist and a feminist and fought for the rights of the people, equality, and social justice. His ideology also gave him universal appeal. Even 50 years after his demise, his principles and struggles still have traction. Despite leading huge social protests he did not indulge in violence at any point, rather conducting his protests in peace. It was slanderous to make the charge that such a man promoted genocide.”

Recalling Periyar’s quote verbatim from a lecture he delivered in front of a brahmin association audience at Royapettah in 1953, Mr. Veeramani said: “Neither the role nor the intention of the Dravidar Kazhagam is to remove Brahmins from this county. All that we want to say is allow us also to live a little. We want to be treated on a par with you in this country,” and added that Periyar held closely to these ideas until his death. On Periyar’s promotion of the rights of women, he said his ideas even brought a revolution within the Brahmin society, particularly in the treatment of widows.

“Mr. Krishna stands on his own platform and uses his talent and skills to take Carnatic music to the people in collaboration with many artists. This might be the reason for the outpouring of protest against Mr. Krishna. It is not important where T.M. Krishna was born, but what is important is what he stands for. We should lend a helping hand to whoever lends their voice for equality,” Mr. Veeramani stated.

Annamalai’s bats for detractors

Meanwhile, BJP State president K. Annamalai on Friday said the Music Academy, revered as the temple of Carnatic music and spiritual consciousness for more than nine decades, was under the threat of disintegration by divisive forces detrimental to the sanctity of the organisation.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Annamalai said his party stood in solidarity with all the eminent artists of the Music Academy who had collectively raised their voices against the “inimical approach of the present authority of the academy.” He added that the last refuge for proponents of defunct propaganda and ideology of hate and division could not be the temple of Carnatic music.

Kanimozhi supports Krishna

DMK MP Kanimozhi in a post on X, on Thursday, said: “T.M. Krishna being recognised as Sangita Kalanidhi by the Music Academy has ruffled the feathers of parts of the music fraternity. The hate he is receiving for his social beliefs or his engagement with Periyar is uncalled for. A basic reading of Periyar’s ideas shows us that he is one of the greatest feminists the world has seen. He never called for a genocide.”

