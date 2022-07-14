Chennai

Divisional railway users’ consultative committee meets

The Chennai Division of Southern Railway organised the 155th Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (DRUCC) meeting in the city on Thursday in which representatives of commuters forum, traders associations, consumer protection activists and nominees of the Member of Parliament participated. 

Ganesh, Chennai Divisional Railway Manager, chairing the meeting listed the achievements of the division such as commissioning the third line project between Tambaram and Chengalpattu helping in increasing the number of suburban train services and the performance of the freight movement through the Business Development Unit. Mr. Ganesh said the division had achieved an earnings of ₹3,046 crore by loading 9.57 million tonnes in the financial year of 2021-22. 

Representatives of various forums of Andhra Chamber of Commerce, The Madras Kirana Merchants’ Association, Railway Season Ticket Holders’ Association, Consumer Federation of Tiruvallur district and Arakkonam Rail Passengers’ Association participated. 

The representatives gave petitions to the DRM for provision of various passenger amenities of toilets, lifts, and escalators in the railway stations, and conversion of the normal train coaches with LHB coaches. 

Additional Divisional Railway Managers R. Ananth, Sachin Punetha and S. Subramanian participated in the meeting.

