Divisional-level Dak Adalat to be held

March 21, 2024 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - CHENNAI

The Department of Posts will conduct a Divisional-level Dak Adalat on Thursday March 21, 2024 at 4 p.m. where grievances of customers would be heard in person in the office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Chennai City South Division, T.Nagar PO Complex (First Floor), North Usman Road, T.Nagar, Chennai-600017. And the Chairperson of Divisional level Dak Adalat will hear the grievances personally relating to the postal department’s products and services.

Only those cases which have already been taken up with the post offices at lower level but have not been resolved to the satisfaction of the complainant would be taken up at the Divisional level Dak Adalat. No fresh complaint will be entertained in DAK Adalat.

