GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Divisional-level Dak Adalat to be held

March 21, 2024 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Posts will conduct a Divisional-level Dak Adalat on Thursday March 21, 2024 at 4 p.m. where grievances of customers would be heard in person in the office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Chennai City South Division, T.Nagar PO Complex (First Floor), North Usman Road, T.Nagar, Chennai-600017. And the Chairperson of Divisional level Dak Adalat will hear the grievances personally relating to the postal department’s products and services.

Only those cases which have already been taken up with the post offices at lower level but have not been resolved to the satisfaction of the complainant would be taken up at the Divisional level Dak Adalat. No fresh complaint will be entertained in DAK Adalat.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.