ADVERTISEMENT

Divisional Dak Adalat to be held in Tambaram on June 22

June 14, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Only those cases that have already been taken up with post offices at the lower levels and are yet to be resolved will be taken up

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Posts, Tambaram Division, will conduct a divisional-level Dak Adalat on June 22 at 11 a.m. The Senior Superintendent of Post Offices and the chairperson of Divisional-Level Dak Adalat will personally hear grievances relating to the Postal Department’s products and services. Only those cases that have already been taken up with post offices at the lower levels and are yet to be resolved to the satisfaction of the complainant will be taken up at the Adalat. No fresh complaint will be entertained, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US