Divisional Dak Adalat to be held in Tambaram on June 22

June 14, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Department of Posts, Tambaram Division, will conduct a divisional-level Dak Adalat on June 22 at 11 a.m. The Senior Superintendent of Post Offices and the chairperson of Divisional-Level Dak Adalat will personally hear grievances relating to the Postal Department’s products and services. Only those cases that have already been taken up with post offices at the lower levels and are yet to be resolved to the satisfaction of the complainant will be taken up at the Adalat. No fresh complaint will be entertained, a press release said.

