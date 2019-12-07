Diversion of buses for recharge well work leaves commuters in the lurch

Diversion of buses due to repair works, including the contruction of recharge wells along the sides of the subway (colloquially called RBI subway) on Rajaji Salai, has put commuters to hardship. Those heading towards Triplicane are the most affected.

One portion of the road has been closed for over a month forcing commuters to board buses from either the Madras High Court or Ezhilagam bus stops, both of which are roughly about 2 km away.

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has diverted buses going towards Triplicane via North Fort Road to facilitate the repair work.

Home to high-profile government institutions such as the State Secretariat and Reserve Bank of India, the stretch sees continuous movement of VIPs. As a result, autos and share autos are not allowed on this stretch.

“The MTC did not make any alternative arrangements for the commuters here before it diverted the buses. It could have at least introduced some small bus services temporarily until the work is complete instead of forcing us to walk all the way to the Madras High Court bus stop. It is even more difficult on rainy days,” says K. Parasuraman, a commuter from Mylapore.

Further, the non-stop movement of vehicles and the lack of traffic police presence is a risk to the safety of walkers. The stretch is not properly illuminated at night, he adds.

The Greater Chennai Corporation is constructing recharge wells on the stretch and also strengthening the sumps on both sides of the subway to store more water. The sumps collects rainwater which is used by the civic body to water the saplings on median on roads that come under bus route roads (BRR) department across all 200 wards in 15 zones. Water for the saplings planted on arterial stretches such as Kamaraj Salai, Anna Salai, Poonamallee High (PH) Road and the Chennai-Tiruvallur High (CTH) Road comes from these sumps.

The recharge wells, about 15-feet deep, are being built to tap excess rainwater. They will be protected with a steel mesh to filter waste. “The work is expected to complete in a few months’ time. The transport corporation will study the possibilities of introducing temporary bus services from the RBI bus stop soon,” says an MTC official.