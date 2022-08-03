Chennai

Diversion channel may prevent flooding of southern suburbs of Chennai this year

The diversion channel under construction from the Somangalam tributary-Adyar confluence point. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 03, 2022 20:28 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 20:28 IST

The southern suburbs along the Adyar river may not face flooding this monsoon as the Water Resources Department (WRD) has expedited the construction of a diversion channel from Somangalam tributary-Adyar confluence point.

The channel is expected to divert excess water from this point to the downstream portion of the Adyar river near Vandalur-Walajabad Road.

Nearly 40% of the work on the channel has been completed. The department plans to complete the work ahead of the monsoon.

