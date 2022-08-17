Districts advised to take precautionary measures against infectious diseases: Health Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Health officials are preparing a village- and city-wise list of persons identified with fever at 3,920 government hospitals and 2,000 private hospitals daily and an advisory has been issued to the respective districts to take immediate disease-control measures, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said here on Tuesday.

A consultative meeting on preventing rain-related infectious diseases such as dengue, diarrhoea and typhoid was held. Mr. Subramanian, along with Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and Minister for Rural Development K.R. Periyakaruppan, took part in it.

Mr. Subramanian said nearly 21,000 temporary workers were involved in daily mosquito-control measures in coordination with the local bodies, according to a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said steps were taken to expedite precautionary measures in the districts owing to mosquito-breeding caused by the seasonal rain. Along with the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, work was taken up to remove tyres, plastic cups and coconut shells. Work was in progress to identify and remove mosquito-breeding sources in government offices, restaurants, parks, theatres, marriage halls, educational institutions and industrial units.

The Health Minister presented certificates to hospitals for performance in the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.