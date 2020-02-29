District-level sports meet begins in Vellore

The two-day district-level sports meet for the combined Vellore district, organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra and District Administration Combined was inaugurated at the Nethaji Stadium in Vellore on Saturday.

Vellore Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram said Vellore district had produced a number of sportsmen in the past, many of whom are serving in the national security forces and the administrative services. Participants should interact with such achievers and sharpen their skills to ensure a prosperous career, he said.

He inaugurated the kabaddi, volleyball and football events.

Prem Bharathkumar Nulakasavalla, Nehru Yuva Kendra co-ordinator, said athletic events like 100m and 200m races and long jump would be conducted on Sunday. Winners of these events, would be allowed to participate in the State-level competition next year, he said.

District Sports Officer Noelin John and senior sports officials were present at the inauguration.