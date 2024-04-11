District Health Officers to report heat-related conditions through epidemiologists

April 11, 2024 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has told District Health Officers to report conditions such as heat rash, heat oedema, heat tetany, heat cramps, heat syncope, and heat exhaustion through the epidemiologists from April 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a communication issued on heat wave preparedness, the directorate instructed the officers to report the conditions in addition to reporting of heat-related illness on the Integrated Health Information Platform - National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health portal. A separate reporting format was also being issued.

The Directorate asked the officers to reschedule the working hours of field health functionaries, including volunteers as per the local requirements in view of the rising temperature.

ADVERTISEMENT

The medical officer of the Primary Health Centre (PHC)/Urban PHC can take a decision in consultation with the District Health Officer/City Health Officer/Municipality Health Officer.

Oral Rehydration Salt (ORS) corner should be made available in all health facilities for public usage.

As per the Drug Distribution Management System portal, over 10 lakh ORS packets were available as of April 10. The officers should verify the portal entries and daily updation of stock. The directorate said that mobile medical unit teams were instructed to create awareness on the heat wave in the camp sites for the public.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.