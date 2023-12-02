District Disaster Response Teams formed in 12 police districts to handle cyclone rescue operations

December 02, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore inspected the District Disaster Response Team (DDRT) formed in the 12 police districts of the city at Rajarathinam Stadium, near Egmore, on Saturday. The inspection of the teams, each comprising 10 police personnel, comes in the wake of Cyclone Michaung.

The Police Commissioner, after the inspection, said the DDRT team stationed in the 12 police districts would function round-the-clock and undertake all types of rescue operations. He said each team, whose members have expertise in swimming and other rescue operations, had been provided with a vehicle with 21 rescue equipment, including rubber boats, lifejackets with reflective strips, and ropes.

Mr. Rathore said 18,000 police officials from various departments, including law and order and special units, would be on duty on a rotational basis until the cyclone passes. In addition, 2,000 Home Guards have been deputed to assist the teams. In addition, 2,500 traffic police personnel have been deployed, he added.

The police have formed a WhatsApp group and are also coordinating with other departments to facilitate rescue operations expeditiously. Mr. Rathore has also directed all patrol vehicles in police stations to carry out intensive patrolling within their station limits to prevent any casualties.

