District Disaster Response Teams evacuated hundreds of stranded residents, says Police Commissioner 

December 10, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - CHENNAI

Hundreds of residents who were stranded in their inundated homes were rescued and moved to safety by District Disaster Response Teams (DDRT) of the Greater Chennai Police, Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore said on Saturday.

Trained personnel attached to DDRT, equipped with inflatable boats, tree cutting machines and other flood relief equipment, were stationed in 12 police districts of the city. Acting on SOS or distress calls, they were immediately deployed to reach out to people in need of help in flood-affected areas.

“We evacuated a few hundreds of people, mostly senior citizens, women and children, using boats. In many cases, the boats were unable to reach the location of callers as the path had various obstructions, including uprooted trees. It took some time to reach them as the police had to remove the obstructions first. On December 4, we responded to 1,679 distress calls. Action taken on every single call was reviewed at the highest level,” Mr. Rathore said.

He said DDRT, comprising 150 trained personnel dedicated for disaster relief works, were formed in all Greater Chennai Police districts in October 2023.

“DDRT are a dedicated force exclusively trained for disaster management, similar to the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force. The Greater Chennai Police is the only metropolitan police in the country to have such a specialised unit,” Mr. Rathore added. 

These personnel are specifically trained in search, rescue and management of urban flooding. Equipment worth ₹75 lakh were purchased through the State Disaster Management Authority.

Besides DDRT, Mr. Rathore said 18,000 police personnel under the supervision of senior officers were deployed for flood relief and rescue operations. “In the first two or three days of intense flooding, we were actively involved in interior residential localities, where there was no power or internet. The police attended to flood relief works, while ensuring maintenance of law and order, VIP security and traffic movement in the city,” he said.

