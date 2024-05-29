District Child Protection Unit gets new building to set up office

The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) in Chennai will soon be moving into a new office in Choolai.

The Hindu had recently published an article highlighting the non-availability of a building for the staff to move into after their dilapidated office in Royapuram was demolished.

The staff of both units — DCPU North and South — were cooped up in two small buildings, of which one does not have electricity or internet. Both the buildings do not have water supply or toilets.

The officials had been searching for an alternate accommodation for the past one year as their building was to be demolished. The DCPU - South, since its bifurcation in 2022, has been searching for an office in the southern parts of the city as it would give easy access to the public to approach them. However, they were not able to move as they did not have rent allowance.

The DCPU - North team will be moving into a new building. “In another two days we would be operational from the new premises,” said an official.

Similarly, the DCPU - South has also shortlisted buildings in South Chennai to move their team. “We hope to be functional from new premises in the southern part of the city soon,” an official added.

