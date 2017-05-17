Distributors don’t support May 30 stir

Eight organisations comprising distributors and theatre owners — each representing various regions of Tamil Nadu — have jointly issued a statement denying that there will be a total shut down of the film industry on May 30, as announced by the Tamil Film Producers Council.

Though the film industry considers cracking down on piracy and hiking movie ticket prices — both long-standing demands — as important steps that would rejuvenate the film industry, the recent announcement points to the fact that various stakeholders of the industry are not on the same page.

“We have been constantly getting calls from producers enquiring whether we will operate from May 30. After a cordial meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, where he promised to look into the issue of piracy and raising ticket prices, we feel that there is no need for a strike at this moment. Therefore, we wanted to clarify,” said Abirami Ramanathan, a leading distributor and exhibitor in the city. Asked what theatre owners and distributors would do if the TFPC decides not to release any films from May 30, he said, “Let such a situation arise and then we will see. A strike is always in protest. What is the need for a protest now?”

With this announcement, the total shutdown proposed by the TFPC to force the hand of the State government to deliver on the vexed issue of piracy is unlikely to happen.

Shocking development

While the Producers Council office-bearers were hopeful that various stakeholders will cooperate in the strike, this announcement has come as a shock.

Distributor R. Selvinraj said theatre owners and distributors were never in support of such a strike.

‘Not for it’

“None of us wanted to participate in it. What is going to be achieved by shutting down theatres? The print of Baahubali came out on the first day itself. Will that be prevented by shutting down theatres? The shutdown will affect the theatres in a very big way. We are not for it,” he said.

When asked for a comment on the recent developments, TFPC treasurer S.R. Prabhu said a decision on the matter would be taken after consulting the office-bearers.