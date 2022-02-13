Distribution of booth slips to be completed in three days in Chennai

Only 27% of the voters have received their booth slips in the 200 wards of the city, say officials

Greater Chennai Corporation has distributed 16.81 lakh booth slips to electors of all the 200 wards in the city. The work will be completed in three days, officials said.

The civic body has engaged 4,275 workers to distribute booth slips for 61.55 lakh voters in the 15 zones of the city ahead of the civic election on February 19.

On Saturday, the workers distributed 5.54 lakh booth slips, informing the voters about the part number and serial number on the electoral rolls and the polling station. However, the pace of distribution in many areas increased with 11.27 lakh voters receiving the booth slips by 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the workers had been instructed to distribute booth slips as early as possible.

In Tiruvottiyur zone, workers had distributed 61,748 booth slips, Manali 27,306, Madhavaram 65,027, Tondiarpet 98,334, Royapuram 14,4116, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar 1,12,506, Ambattur 2,38,678, Anna Nagar 1,76,435, Teynampet 1,35,980, Kodambakkam 1,39,299, Valasaravakkam 1,19,362, Alandur 67,694, Adyar 1,44,366, Perungudi 72,853 and Sholinganallur 77,608. Chidambara Perumal of Padi Kuppam Road in Anna Nagar West in Ambattur zone said the Corporation workers visited their area on Sunday and handed over the booth slips to each and every household. “This is the first time, the Corporation workers have distributed booth slips for me. They have been prompt in the distribution of booth slips this election. The booth slips have all information about the polling booths. It has given us more clarity,” said Mr. Perumal.

In addition to the information about the polling station, the instructions for Covid-19 patients have been printed in the booth slips, asking them to come between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on poll day.