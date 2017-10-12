Distraught tourist yet to contact Russian consulate

A foreign national, believed to be Russian, who took to begging before a Kancheepuram temple on Tuesday seems to be missing. He has not reported at the Consulate General of Russian Federation in Chennai, or called on any of his compatriots, as far as the authorities are concerned.

Police sources said A. Evangelin Berdnikov , 24, who was begging for alms, was spotted by devotees at the porch of the Kumarakottam temple on Tuesday. After visiting a few places in the temple town, he entered an ATM kiosk on West Raja Street in the morning. But he couldn’t withdraw money as the PIN apparently got locked.

“Frustrated over the failure, the helpless tourist took off his hat, and was holding it in a manner as if it was a collection hat. Some devotees dropped a few coins and notes in the cap. Enthused by the gesture, he sat at the entrance of temple and received alms,” said an eyewitness. Things did not stop with that.

On information, the Siva Kanchi police Inspector reached the temple and brought him to the station. After perusing his travel documents, they found that he was holding a valid tourist passport and advised him to reach Chennai and contact the Consulate General of Russian Federation. Police personnel bought food for him.

A journalist said, “When we approached him for sound bytes, he asked if we could give him some cash too. Police personnel also gave ₹500. Moreover, he asked police personnel whether they would give him more money if he returned after spending everything.” Journalists in Kancheepuram who gathered at the time, gave ₹350 to him.

They reportedly took a Chennai-bound train from Kancheepuram station. However, he had not reported at the Russian Consulate until Wednesday evening. The staff of the Consulate said they came to know of the incident only through newspapers and the television and that Mr. Berdnikov had not contacted them.

Reports awaited

Yury Belov, Vice Consul, said, “No such person has either reached here, or contacted us. Going by the name published in newspapers, it seems he could be a Russian, but he could well be a resident of any other neighbouring nation. We cannot know if he is indeed Russian unless he reports here. We are awaiting a report from the authorities.”

Meanwhile, Santosh Hadimani, Superintendent of Police, Kancheepuram said, “The presumption that he has gone missing is wrong. Maybe his ATM card has been activated again. Then, we cannot assume that he is in trouble.”